Spring Festival celebration held in Toronto
Children sitting on their fathers' shoulders display handmade paper snakes in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People watch a lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Children interact with lion dancers in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Teenagers perform Chinese martial arts in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
