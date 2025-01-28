Spring Festival decorations prepared in Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines

People select the Spring Festival decorations at a store in Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 27, 2025. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People walk through a hallway full of Spring Festival decorations at a mall in Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 27, 2025. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

