Festive atmosphere everywhere as Spring Festival comes

Xinhua) 15:01, January 28, 2025

A performance is staged at the Hetou ancient street scenic area in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a Spring Festival lantern fair in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 27, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Residents buy Spring Festival decorations at a fair in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A Sichuan Opera performer interacts with spectators in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 26, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Residents buy Spring Festival decorations in Qiaocheng District, Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 27, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Photo by Liu Qinli/Xinhua)

People visit a flower market in Yuexiu District, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 27, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Tourists pose for a selfie at a flower market in Yuexiu District, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 27, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Tourists walk through a passageway decorated with red lanterns at the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 27, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

Residents buy Spring Festival decorations at a fair in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Residents shop at a flower market in Yuexiu District, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 27, 2025. China is alive with vibrant celebrations with the Spring Festival just around the corner. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

