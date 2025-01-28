Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: steam buns

People's Daily Online) 10:45, January 28, 2025

The festive holiday atmosphere in China has gotten stronger since the beginning of the twelfth month of the lunar year, as Chinese people gear up for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year.

The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.

On the 29th Day of the 12th Lunar Month, Steam Buns

According to tradition from ancient times, people can’t cook with fire during the first few days of the New Year. Because of this, every family would make a lot of steamed buns on the 29th day of the twelfth lunar month. The family with the best buns is believed to have the most promising life in the coming year.

Related：

Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: enjoy sticky candy

Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: clean the house

Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: make tofu

Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: get some meat

Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: butcher the rooster

Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: paste paper-cuts and couplets

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)