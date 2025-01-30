Tour event in celebration of Chinese New Year held in Macao

Xinhua) 10:53, January 30, 2025

People perform dragon dance during a tour event in celebration of the Chinese New Year at the St. Augustine's Square in Macao, south China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People perform dragon dance during a tour event in celebration of the Chinese New Year at the St. Lawrence Parish in Macao, south China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The dragon dance performing team interact with citizens during a tour event in celebration of the Chinese New Year at the St. Lawrence Parish in Macao, south China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People watch a dragon dance performance during a tour event in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People perform lion dance during a tour event in celebration of the Chinese New Year in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People perform dragon dance during a tour event in celebration of the Chinese New Year in front of the A-Ma Temple in Macao, south China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

