South African president sends good wishes on commencement of Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:46, January 30, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday extended his good wishes to China on the commencement of the Lunar New Year, expressing confidence that the Year of the Snake will sustain China's standing as a formidable force for good and a source of wisdom and shared prosperity in the global family of nations.

"On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of South Africa, it is a unique pleasure for me to convey our warmest compliments to the government and people of the People's Republic of China on the commencement of the Lunar New Year," said Ramaphosa in a statement issued by the Presidency Wednesday.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the New Year began on Jan. 29 this year, ushering in the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac and represents wisdom, intuition, and strategic growth.

In the statement, Ramaphosa also extended good wishes to the Chinese community in South Africa including Chinese citizens who live in or are currently visiting his country.

"Similarly, we wish that the New Year will bring continued success to our Chinese trade and investment partners who are making an important contribution to our economy," he said. "May the celebration of spring and the rebirth of nature be a symbol of the blossoming of even closer relations between our two nations under our all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era."

The Chinese community in South Africa has lined up celebrations of the Lunar New Year in various parts of the country.

