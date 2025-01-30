St. Petersburg's Palace Bridge raised to celebrate Chinese New Year for first time

Xinhua) 10:29, January 30, 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- St. Petersburg's iconic Palace Bridge was raised early Wednesday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, marking a historic first for the city.

The bridge, which usually opens to allow large ships to pass through during the navigation season from April to November, was illuminated in vibrant red and raised amid the melody of traditional Chinese New Year music.

Consul General of China in St. Petersburg Luo Zhanhui and Evgeny Grigoriev, chairman of St. Petersburg's Committee for Foreign Relations, joined the public in a countdown to the bridge's opening.

Grigoriev said this is the first time the bridge has been opened to honor the Chinese New Year, underscoring the deep and friendly relations between Russia and China.

The celebration is part of the "Happy Chinese New Year" festival, co-organized by the Consulate General of China in St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg government. The festival, which concludes on Feb. 20, features over 80 cultural events, including concerts, exhibitions, and workshops.

