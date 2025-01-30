Puyuan Fashion Resort hosts cultural activities for visitors during Spring Festival
Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists dine at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Artists perform a puppet play at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A tourist watches a puppet play at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists watch a traditional show at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists take a sightseeing boat at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists buy traditional pastry at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Angolan president sends Chinese New Year greetings
- Tour event in celebration of Chinese New Year held in Macao
- South African president sends good wishes on commencement of Chinese New Year
- Kaleidoscope of Spring Festival purchases shows younger holiday spending pattern
- St. Petersburg's Palace Bridge raised to celebrate Chinese New Year for first time
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.