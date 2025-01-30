Puyuan Fashion Resort hosts cultural activities for visitors during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 12:13, January 30, 2025

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists dine at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Artists perform a puppet play at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist watches a puppet play at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists watch a traditional show at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists take a sightseeing boat at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists buy traditional pastry at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2025. The resort hosted various activities for visitors during the Spring Festival, blending cultural heritages with the water town charm. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

