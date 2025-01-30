Slithering into celebration: Chinese people embrace snakes as new zodiac symbol

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- As the Spring Festival ushers in the Year of the Snake, China is flooded with auspicious representations of the hissing, scaly reptile, from pythons coiling around gold ingots to serpents with chubby faces and fluffy bodies.

This year's Spring Festival is the first since being added to UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage in December 2024. The recognition has sparked excitement, boosting the festive atmosphere long before the holiday officially begins on Jan. 28, the Chinese New Year's Eve.

Amid the festive cheer, the snake -- a symbol that carries intricate cultural significance in both Eastern and Western traditions -- is shaking off its negative connotations and taking on a more auspicious and celebratory role.

The snake comes sixth in the 12-animal rotation used by the Chinese to represent the year, following the loong and preceding the horse. Others in the zodiac include rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, sheep/goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, this Year of the Snake is a leap year, making it a super-long year with a total of 384 days. This year's Spring Festival holiday, traditionally lasting seven days, has been extended by an additional day.

TRADITIONAL SYMBOLISM

Snakes, among the oldest creatures on Earth, have held significant cultural roles worldwide, with their symbolism varying widely across regions.

In the Western culture, snakes are often associated with temptation, sin and evil forces, famously symbolized by the serpent in the Bible who lured Eve into eating the forbidden fruit.

It is also associated with medicine and the medical profession, appearing on emblems of institutions including the World Health Organization. This imagery traces back to Asclepius, the ancient Greek god of healing, whose worship involved the use of snakes.

In early Chinese mythologies, snakes are depicted as divine beings and worshiped as totems. Fuxi and Nuwa, mythological figures said to be the progenitors of the Chinese people, are often depicted as half-human, half-snake.

Some historians also believe the national emblem of China -- loong, or Chinese dragon -- is based on images of snakes, which explains why people in many places still call snakes "lesser dragons."

In Chinese literary tradition, the snake symbolizes renewal, longevity and health, with the shedding of its skin seen as a powerful symbol of rebirth and rejuvenation.

However, this does not mean snakes are universally viewed as auspicious in modern China. The Chinese language, for example, features many derogatory idioms related to the cold-blooded creature: "a tiger's head and snake's tail" describes something that starts well but ends poorly, while villains are said to "have the heart and soul of a snake and scorpion."

Its image in Chinese pop culture is also mixed. On one hand, a household snake appears as a vicious yaoguai in the 1986-1987 animation "Calabash Brothers." On the other hand, the kindhearted "White Lady," a snake who transforms into a woman and marries a doctor, presents a more positive portrayal. In Chinese folklore and various adaptations, the snake lady and her human husband save many lives during a deadly plague, only to be separated by a Buddhist monk.

MODERN SIGNIFICANCE

Historically, parts of snakes, such as their skin and gall, have been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat ailments and promote longevity.

While snake hunting has diminished significantly due to stricter laws protecting wildlife, snake farming for medical purposes continues in some parts of China.

In 2022, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region established a medicinal snake professional committee to regulate the industry. Today, around 200 snake farms are spread throughout the region.

In the folk traditions of the Zhuang and Yao ethnic groups, medicinal snakes are believed to have therapeutic properties, such as strengthening bones, easing rheumatism, promoting circulation, and alleviating skin disorders.

The Spring Festival is expected to inspire the country's designers, folk artists and cultural heritage inheritors to incorporate snake motifs into their creations.

Luo Huaqing, an inheritor of the paper-cutting tradition of the Mulam ethnic group, has been busy working on hundreds of snake-themed orders. Hailing from Luocheng Mulam Autonomous County in Guangxi, the Mulam paper-cutting craft is known for its simplicity, rustic beauty and ethnic uniqueness.

However, the snake is not a traditional motif in Mulam paper-cutting. "Unlike dragons, phoenixes, pomegranates, or fish, snakes are generally not associated with auspicious meanings," Luo said.

To cater to modern tastes and customer demands, Luo has introduced innovative elements into her designs. She incorporates snake scales with patterns resembling gold coins and the Chinese character "Fu," which symbolizes good fortune and happiness.

"By integrating symbols of prosperity and good luck, these innovative snake-themed paper-cutting designs have gained significant popularity in the market during the New Year," Luo added.

