Hong Kong holds parade to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:59, January 30, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- An international parade featuring nine spectacular floats and performing groups from around the world was held in Hong Kong on Wednesday night to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The parade, with the theme Unfold a Year of Good Fortune, was organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. As the signature annual event on the first day of the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong, the parade kicked off a host of seasonal events across the city.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee said at the kick-off ceremony of the parade that the floats and the performing groups will showcase Hong Kong's boundless vitality to the world.

At 8 p.m. local time, the parade began at the Hong Kong Cultural Center Piazza and then worked its way through Canton Road, Haiphong Road, and Nathan Road before ending at Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel &Towers.

Street dance, folk music, samba, rope dance, acrobatic performances and more were showcased at the parade. During the intervals between the appearances of the floats, performers from around the world brought enchanting and passionate performances to wish everyone a prosperous Year of the Snake.

Among the nine floats, many of them became Hong Kong's tourism ambassadors, featuring famous Hong Kong icons, including giant pandas and Hong Kong-style milk tea. Floats with elements showcasing Hong Kong's distinctive Chinese New Year culture were also eye-catching, attracting many people to take photos.

After the event, the floats and performance stage will be displayed in another place in Hong Kong for people to experience the fusion of cultural arts, and share the joy and beauty of the festival.

