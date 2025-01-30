Zambian president sends Chinese New Year greetings

Xinhua) 11:55, January 30, 2025

LUSAKA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday sent a message of goodwill to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The Zambian president sent his best wishes to his Chinese counterpart and "may our people and our countries prosper in the months ahead."

"The theme of today's Chinese New Year is 'adaptability and renewal.' As we reflect on this moment, it is indeed a time for us to renew our all-weather friendship, for the benefit of the people of Zambia and the People's Republic of China," Hichilema said in a post on his Facebook page.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the New Year began on Jan. 29 this year, ushering in the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac and represents wisdom, intuition, and strategic growth.

