Egyptian student experiences Chinese New Year in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 15:43, January 30, 2025

Ahmed mohamed Saleh (R) shows his calligraphy work of Chinese character "Fu", which means good fortune, at the Zhongshuge Bookstore in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 26, 2025. Ahmed mohamed Saleh, a 21-year-old student from Egypt, studies at Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

In his hometown, where the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone plays a key role in driving local economic growth, an increasing number of young Egyptians are coming to China to learn and experience the Chinese culture. This year, Ahmed mohamed Saleh chooses to stay in China to feel the unique vibe of the lively Spring Festival.

"I know that the Spring Festival holds great significance for the Chinese people. People paste Fu characters on their doors, eat dumplings, and extend warm greetings for the Chinese New Year," said Ahmed mohamed Saleh. Now, he can fluently greet his teachers and classmates in Chinese, sending them Spring Festival wishes. "After graduation, I want to return to Egypt to start my own business in import and export sections, contributing to the trade cooperation between China and Egypt," he said. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Ahmed mohamed Saleh (R) writes the Chinese character "Fu", which means good fortune, at the Zhongshuge Bookstore in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Ahmed mohamed Saleh (2nd R) and other Egyptian students present Spring Festival decorations in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Ahmed mohamed Saleh (R) hosts an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Zhongshuge Bookstore in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Ahmed mohamed Saleh (L) watches Yangliuqing woodblock pictures at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Ahmed mohamed Saleh eats dumplings to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua)

Ahmed mohamed Saleh hangs a Spring Festival decoration on the door of his dormitory at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Ahmed mohamed Saleh (2nd R) attends a Spring Festival event at the Zhongshuge Bookstore in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Ahmed mohamed Saleh (L) attends a Spring Festival folk activity at the Zhongshuge Bookstore in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

