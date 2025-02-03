Hanfu-themed gathering in celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year held in Malaysia

Xinhua) 10:56, February 03, 2025

A young girl in Hanfu attire poses for photos in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2025. A Hanfu-themed gathering in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A woman presents Hanfu attire in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2025. A Hanfu-themed gathering in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A man performs tea art during a Hanfu-themed gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2025. A Hanfu-themed gathering in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Hanfu lovers pose for a group photo during a Hanfu-themed gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2025. A Hanfu-themed gathering in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

