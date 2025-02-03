Celebrating Spring Festival along Beijing's Central Axis

February 03, 2025

Tourists visit the Palace Museum along the Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is now celebrating the first Spring Festival after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed the Beijing Central Axis in its World Heritage List and the Spring Festival in its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last year.

Lots of residents and tourists have flocked to the scenic areas along the Beijing Central Axis to enjoy the festive atmosphere during the Spring Festival holiday.

A girl poses for photos at the Palace Museum along the Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Girls play at the Palace Museum along the Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Tourists visit the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A girl poses for photos with a drum for good fortune under the Drum Tower along the Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists pose for photos in front of the Drum Tower along the Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists visit the Shichahai area along the Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Tourists take a sightseeing tram at the Qianmen Street along the Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists visit the Qianmen Street along the Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists visit the Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists watch a performance of Sichuan opera stunt "Bianlian," also known as face-changing, at the Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

