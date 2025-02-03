Members of Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during Spring Festival celebration in Paris
Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.
The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.
The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.
The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.
The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Members of a Yingge team pose for a photo during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.
The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.
The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A member of a Yingge team takes photos with a baby during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.
The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Clay figures showcase charm of intangible cultural heritage in Spring Festival
- Chinese Lunar New Year Concert held in Sydney, Australia
- Hanfu-themed gathering in celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year held in Malaysia
- Interview: Chinese New Year becomes worldwide celebrated festival, says Croatian sinologist
- Robots add futuristic twist to China's Spring Festival
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.