Members of Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during Spring Festival celebration in Paris

Xinhua) 15:22, February 03, 2025

Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of a Yingge team pose for a photo during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of a Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A member of a Yingge team takes photos with a baby during the Spring Festival celebration on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province and it was listed as the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)