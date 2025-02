Chinese Lunar New Year Concert held in Sydney, Australia

Xinhua) 12:06, February 03, 2025

Musicians from Hong Kong String Orchestra and a Cantonese Opera performer perform during a Chinese Lunar New Year Concert at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Violinist Yao Jue (C) and the Hong Kong String Orchestra perform during a Chinese Lunar New Year Concert at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

