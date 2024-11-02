Chinese vice premier welcomes Australian firms to cooperate more with China
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with an Australian high-level business delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes Australian enterprises to strengthen cooperation with China in trade, investment, finance and other areas, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Friday.
He made the remarks in a meeting with an Australian high-level business delegation led by David Olsson, National President of the Australia China Business Council.
While China is advancing high-level opening up and further easing market access, it will protect the national treatment and legitimate rights and interests of foreign-funded enterprises, said He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
He welcomed Australian firms to share the opportunities brought by the Chinese modernization to achieve win-win results.
Representatives of Australian enterprises said that they are optimistic about China's economic prospects and are willing to commit to long-term cooperation with China and promote the sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade ties.
Photos
