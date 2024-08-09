Australian musician’s inspirational journey in China

August 09, 2024

Australian musician Lucy Jak-Lax is deeply passionate about Chinese music and recently embarked on another journey to China in search of inspiration. She first encountered Chinese folk music back in 2013, and was greatly inspired by it. Since then, she has made multiple trips to China to seek creative inspiration.

Those trips were sadly interrupted for a number of reasons, including the pandemic. Despite being unable to visit the country in person, she continued to explore Chinese culture-related experiences in Australia. This included opening a UnionPay card from a Chinese bank in Australia to simulate the consumer experience in China.

The implementation of a visa-free policy for Australians by China and the convenience of UnionPay cards allowed her to easily plan a spontaneous trip to China. Through short videos, she demonstrated how to use UnionPay cards for transactions in both China and Australia, including booking flights and accommodations, dining at restaurants, and more. The convenience of UnionPay cards enabled this musician to fully enjoy the beauty of China, savor local cuisine, immerse herself in Chinese folk music and dance, and ultimately return to Sydney with a wealth of inspiration.

