Roadshow for 1st China Commodity Fair Australia held in Sydney

Xinhua) 15:16, July 13, 2024

Damian Meduri, associate director of Priority Markets (Greater China) with the New South Wales (NSW) Government's international trade and investment group, delivers a speech at a roadshow for the first China Commodity Fair Australia (CCF Australia) in Sydney, Australia, July 12, 2024.

SYDNEY, July 12 (Xinhua) -- A roadshow for the first China Commodity Fair Australia (CCF Australia) was held in Sydney on Friday, attracting around 100 representatives from the Chinese and Australian governments, business sectors as well as media.

The roadshow aimed to fully present the CCF Australia, which will be held for the first time at the International Convention Center Sydney on Sept. 26-28, 2024.

With highlights and preparation progress introduced during the roadshow, it sought to deepen the exchange and trade cooperation between China and Australia in the industry of consumer goods.

"Through this fair, Australian consumers will have the opportunity to access more high-quality Chinese products and have more choices in their lives," Liu Dianxun, director general of the Trade Development Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, told the roadshow.

At the same time, Chinese companies can have a deep understanding of the needs of the Australian market and find more business opportunities, he said.

"I believe that with the joint efforts of all parties, the cooperation between China and Australia in the field of consumer goods will be taken to a new level and bring more tangible benefits to the people in our two countries," Liu said.

Ye Wei, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney, said China has built a consumer goods industrial system with wide coverage and a relatively complete structure, providing consumers around the world, including in Australia, with a rich variety of cost-effective goods.

He believed that this exhibition will become an important stage for the full display of Chinese consumer goods in Australia, and also provide an important platform for more Australian consumers to understand and love Chinese consumer goods at home.

"I'm looking forward to seeing more than 400 Chinese companies exhibit their goods at the International Convention Center in September," said Damian Meduri, associate director of Priority Markets (Greater China) with the New South Wales (NSW) Government's international trade and investment group.

"Having access to a wide range of affordable goods and services imported from China has benefited both NSW consumers and businesses by improving living standards and business efficiency," he said.

CCF Australia is organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, together with Zhejiang Broad International Convention & Exhibition Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Trade Promotion International Conference & Exhibition Co., Ltd, Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd and Shandong Better Exhibition Engineering Co., Ltd.

It is also strategically supported by Messe Frankfurt, one of the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organizers.

CCF Australia is expected to gather nearly 400 Chinese companies and cover an exhibition area of over 10,000 square meters, making it the largest specialized consumer goods exhibition in Australia with the most Chinese participants.

