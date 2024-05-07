Targeted shooting leaves man seriously injured in Australia's Melbourne
SYDNEY, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Australian police have commenced investigations over a non-fatal shooting after a man was seriously injured in Melbourne's north on Tuesday.
At about 12.10 p.m. local time, Victoria Police received calls of an injured man on the M80 Ring Road near Pascoe Vale Road in Jacana.
While the responding officers didn't locate the injured man at the scene, authorities were later notified that a man had presented himself to a hospital in Parkville, sustaining gunshot wounds.
Victoria Police confirmed in a statement that the 50-year-old male victim is now being treated for life-threatening injuries.
"Investigations into the incident remain ongoing but at this time it is believed to be a targeted attack," the police said, also appealing for information from the public.
With around 2,187 residents living in the suburb, Jacana is located approximately 15 km north of Melbourne's central business district.
