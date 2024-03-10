In pics: Canberra Balloon Spectacular in Australia
Hot air balloons are seen during the Canberra Balloon Spectacular in Canberra, Australia, March 9, 2024. As one of the most important events in the capital city of Australia, Canberra Balloon Spectacular is held here from March 9 to 17. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Hot air balloons hover over Canberra, Australia, March 9, 2024. As one of the most important events in the capital city of Australia, Canberra Balloon Spectacular is held here from March 9 to 17. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Hot air balloons are pictured over Canberra, Australia, March 9, 2024. As one of the most important events in the capital city of Australia, Canberra Balloon Spectacular is held here from March 9 to 17. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
People watch hot air balloons taking off during the Canberra Balloon Spectacular in Canberra, Australia, March 9, 2024. As one of the most important events in the capital city of Australia, Canberra Balloon Spectacular is held here from March 9 to 17. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Hot air balloons hover above the Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia, March 9, 2024. As one of the most important events in the capital city of Australia, Canberra Balloon Spectacular is held here from March 9 to 17. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
