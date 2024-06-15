Home>>
Chinese premier arrives in Australia for official visit
(Xinhua) 15:28, June 15, 2024
CANBERRA, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Adelaide on Saturday for an official visit to Australia, the second leg of his three-nation tour.
During his stay, Li and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will co-chair the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting and jointly attend a China-Australia CEO Roundtable Meeting.
