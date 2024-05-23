First human case of bird flu detected in Australia

Xinhua) 09:11, May 23, 2024

SYDNEY, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The health authority in the Australian state of Victoria issued a public health alert on Wednesday, as the country recorded its first ever human case of avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

According to the Victorian Department of Health, this case of H5N1 avian influenza occurred in a child who returned from overseas in March this year.

After experiencing a severe symptom, the infected patient has made a full recovery.

The health department noted that there is no evidence of transmission across the state, with the chance of additional human cases remaining very low, given that the disease does not easily spread between people.

During the day, the state's agriculture authority reported that the avian influenza virus was found in poultry at an egg farm near Meredith, a rural township located around 80 km west of Melbourne. Testing has shown that it is not related to the human case.

"Poultry farmers, backyard flock and bird owners are urged to report any cases of unexplained bird deaths," the agency said in a statement.

