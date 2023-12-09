Senior officials pledge allegiance to Constitution

Xinhua) 13:07, December 09, 2023

Senior officials of departments and units under China's State Council make a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at a ceremony, which is overseen by Premier Li Qiang, on Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 73 senior officials of 52 departments and units under China's State Council made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at a ceremony on Friday.

The officials were recently appointed to their incumbent posts.

The ceremony was overseen by Premier Li Qiang. He called on the officials to take to heart their oaths, faithfully fulfill them in their everyday lives and work, and stay loyal to the Party, the Constitution, the nation, and the people.

He urged them to focus on the top priority of high-quality development, continue to advance reform, expand opening-up, facilitate innovation, and improve the people's livelihood. They should also have the courage to break new ground in their work and implement the oaths with concrete actions.

Li called on the officials to foster the correct perspective on the use of power, performance evaluation, and career. He urged them to perform their duty within their jurisdiction and in strict accordance with procedures stipulated by the law.

Officials should guard against formalism and bureaucratism while promoting the good traditions of frugality and diligence, said Li.

