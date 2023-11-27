Home>>
China to launch weeklong publicity campaign on Constitution
(Xinhua) 15:08, November 27, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will kick off its weeklong campaign to improve public knowledge of the Constitution on Dec. 1, known as "Constitution Week."
This year's publicity campaign will focus on promoting the spirit of the Constitution and fostering a culture of socialist rule of law.
A series of publicity activities and events will be held during the week, including lectures, exhibitions, and conferences, to increase the rule of law awareness among the public. Teenagers and internet users will be a "key group" educated on Constitution knowledge during the campaign.
Dec. 4 marks the 10th National Constitution Day, and the first Constitution Week publicity campaign occurred in 2018.
