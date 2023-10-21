China mulls improving public fundraising system through law amendment

Xinhua) 13:35, October 21, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is considering improvements to its public fundraising system through an amendment to the Charity Law.

A draft amendment was presented Friday to lawmakers for its second reading at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

According to the draft, a charity organization could apply for its public fundraising qualification one year after its registration with relevant authorities according to the law, compared with two years stipulated in the previous draft.

The new draft specifies that the civil- affairs-related department of the State Council shall designate online public fundraising platforms for charity organizations and provide them with services in this regard.

Charity organizations shall make public comprehensive and detailed information about a fundraising activity or a charity project within three months after the conclusion of the event, the draft says.

A charity organization will be fined and have its public fundraising license revoked if it severely violates the law in carrying out a public fundraising event, the draft adds.

