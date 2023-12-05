10th National Constitution Day marked in China

Xinhua) 08:20, December 05, 2023

A police officer introduces the Constitution to students at a school in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 4, 2023. China marked its 10th National Constitution Day on Monday. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A staff member of local people's procuratorate introduces the Constitution to students at the No. 7 Middle School in Cheng'an County of Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2023. China marked its 10th National Constitution Day on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A staff member of local justice bureau publicizes the Constitution through livestreaming at a park in Bo'ai County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 4, 2023. China marked its 10th National Constitution Day on Monday. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows pupils participating in an activity marking the National Constitution Day in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. China marked its 10th National Constitution Day on Monday. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

Staff of local culture and tourism bureau publicize the Constitution through Kuaiban performing, a form of Chinese storytelling accompanied by bamboo clappers, in Jingxing County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2023. China marked its 10th National Constitution Day on Monday. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Staff of local people's procuratorate publicizes the Constitution at a park in Xinle of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2023. China marked its 10th National Constitution Day on Monday. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

