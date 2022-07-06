Senior officials pledge allegiance to Constitution

Premier Li Keqiang oversees a ceremony for senior officials of departments and units under the State Council, China's cabinet, to take an oath of allegiance to the Constitution in Beijing, capital of China, July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 45 senior officials of departments and units under the State Council, China's cabinet, took an oath of allegiance to the Constitution at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was overseen by Premier Li Keqiang, who urged the oath-takers to fulfill their pledge by taking on responsibilities and taking real actions.

Li called on them to fully apply the new development philosophy and give greater prominence to keeping economic growth stable, in a bid to promote sustained and sound economic and social development.

Vice Premier Han Zheng and other senior State Council officials also attended the ceremony.

