The president's oath to the Constitution

Xinhua) 15:05, December 04, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- It was a moment to remember.

On March 17, 2018, inside the Great Hall of the People, Chinese President Xi Jinping placed his left hand upon a copy of the Constitution, raised his right fist, and began to recite: "I pledge my allegiance to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to safeguard the Constitution's authority, fulfill my legal obligations..."

In doing so, Xi became the first president in the history of the PRC to have taken a public oath of allegiance to the Constitution.

Throughout his tenure, he has shown great reverence for the authority of the Constitution.

China decided in 2014 to designate Dec. 4 as National Constitution Day. Starting in 2016, all Chinese officials were legally bound to swear public allegiance to the Constitution upon taking office.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Party leads the people in formulating and enforcing the Constitution and the law, and the Party itself must conduct activities within the boundaries of the Constitution.

"The Constitution has the highest legal standing, authority, and efficacy," Xi said.

He said any individual, organization, and state organ must not enjoy prerogative that would place them above the Constitution or the law, and any breach of the Constitution and the law must be held accountable.

By swearing allegiance to the Constitution, Xi has helped increase public awareness of this fundamental law.

In recent years, China has advanced constitutional compliance inspection. More members of the public have come to recognize the Constitution as the strongest safeguard of their legitimate rights.

"We need to enable the people as a whole to become loyal advocates, conscientious observers, and resolute defenders of socialist rule of law," Xi said.

