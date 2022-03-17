Senior officials pledge allegiance to Constitution

Photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows an oath-taking ceremony for 32 senior officials of departments and units under China's State Council in Beijing, capital of China. The ceremony was overseen by Premier Li Keqiang. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 32 senior officials of departments and units under China's State Council took an oath of allegiance to the Constitution at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The officials were recently appointed to their incumbent posts.

The ceremony was overseen by Premier Li Keqiang, who called on the oath-takers to be loyal to the Constitution, obey the law, remain dedicated to their duties and work diligently.

Li also urged them to keep their oath firmly in mind and fulfill their pledge through action.

Vice Premier Han Zheng and other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

