Senior officials pledge allegiance to Constitution

Xinhua) 10:04, June 16, 2023

Senior officials of China's State Council make a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at a ceremony, which is overseen by Premier Li Qiang, in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 81 senior officials of 55 departments and units under China's State Council made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at a ceremony on Thursday.

The officials were recently appointed to their incumbent posts.

The ceremony was overseen by Premier Li Qiang, who called on the officials to faithfully fulfill the oaths in their everyday lives and work, and to stay loyal to the Party, the Constitution, the nation and the people.

Li also urged them to uphold the people-centered philosophy of development, work hard to promote high-quality development, develop a correct understanding of power, performance and careers, abide by the rule of law, safeguard the authority of the Constitution, and exercise their duties in accordance with the law.

He stressed that the officials should resolutely implement the decisions and plans made by the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

