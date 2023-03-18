Chinese premier urges good start for all work

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over the first plenary meeting of China's new-term State Council, in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday urged efforts to earnestly implement decisions and plans of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and ensure a good start for all work at a new starting point.

Li made the remarks while presiding over the first plenary meeting of China's new-term State Council. The plenum announced the division of duties for State Council leading officials and the setup of State Council institutions, adopted the newly-revised working rules of the State Council, and made arrangements for government work.

The five-year term of this government coincides with the crucial period for getting the efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects off to a good start, said Li, adding that the new-term government's mission is to ensure the sound and faithful implementation of the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee.

Li also underlined the importance of pursuing high-quality development as the first and foremost task, urging efforts to prioritize economic stability and pursue progress while ensuring stability, implement macro policies in a systemic and targeted way, unleash the potential of domestic demand with comprehensive measures, and push for an overall upturn in economic performance.

The real economy should be the focus in seeking economic development, Li said, calling for breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and accelerating the development of modern industrial system.

Li stressed further deepening reform and opening up, making plans for and implementing a new round of reform in state-owned enterprises, supporting the development and growth of the private sector, and stabilizing foreign trade and foreign investment.

The premier called for efforts to effectively prevent and defuse major risks, and ensure that no systemic risks arise.

Efforts should also be made to do a good job in work on agriculture and rural areas, ensure stable and safe supplies of grain and other important agricultural products, and consolidate and expand the achievements in poverty alleviation.

Li called for intensified efforts to prevent and control environmental pollution, continue to improve the quality of the ecological environment, and actively and steadily work toward carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

He also demanded efforts to promote the development of social undertakings, epidemic prevention and control, as well as work in other areas, to enhance people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

Li stressed the importance for leading officials of the State Council and its departments to take the lead in maintaining political integrity, abiding by rules, strengthening self-discipline, refraining from seeking personal gain, remaining diligent and acting with a sense of responsibility.

