World leaders congratulate China's new leadership of state institutions, top political advisory body

Xinhua) 08:14, March 16, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- More heads of state as well as leaders of governments, political parties and international organizations worldwide have expressed their warm congratulations via messages, letters and other means to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

Under Xi's firm leadership, China will continuously play its important role as a major world economy and an engine for economic growth, and will make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and security, said Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

Noting that Thailand and China are close and friendly neighbors, the king said he stands ready to maintain close communication with Xi, so as to jointly build an even better future of bilateral relations.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi said he is willing to work with Xi, in the spirit of openness and win-win cooperation, to consolidate and develop the traditional friendship between the DRC and China that lasts more than half a century, and to create a better tomorrow for both countries.

Noting that an ever-deepening Hungary-China comprehensive strategic partnership serves the important national interests of Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country speaks highly of China's positions, stands ready to continuously work with China for peace and development, and will support Belt and Road cooperation and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries as always.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, Estonian President Alar Karis, Vanuatu President Nikenike Vurobaravu, Qatari Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Chairman of A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth party Sergey Mironov, President of the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Voronin, and President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thurmer have also expressed congratulations on Xi's election as Chinese president.

Meanwhile, world leaders have expressed their congratulations via various means to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji, Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning, and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

