Xi attends dialogue between CPC, world political parties

Xinhua) 20:24, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, attended the opening ceremony of the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting via video link and delivered a keynote address on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)