English edition of work on major events since 19th CPC National Congress published

Xinhua) 08:25, March 08, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The English edition of a book chronicling major events of the Communist Party of China (CPC) since its 19th national congress has been published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

The book, titled "A Chronicle of Events Since the Communist Party of China's 19th National Congress," reflects the glorious course of the CPC leading the people to achieve the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, according to the publisher.

It also demonstrates how the CPC and the Chinese people have responded to the drastic changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, and highlights the latest contributions to building a human community with a shared future and making the world a better place for everyone, the publisher said.

The book was compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)