Senior CPC officials submit work reports to CPC Central Committee, Xi

March 02, 2023

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The officials are members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Xi read through their work reports and put forward important requirements.

Officials in these leading positions submit written reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and its general secretary every year. It is an important institutional arrangement aimed at strengthening and upholding the centralized and unified leadership of the Central Committee.

The year 2023 is the first year to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era must be thoroughly implemented, and the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core must be firmly upheld.

Efforts should be made to secure a good start and lay solid foundations for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

