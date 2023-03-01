CPC Central Committee holds consultative meeting on reform plan of Party, state institutions

Xinhua) 08:09, March 01, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a consultative meeting Tuesday to hear opinions and inform non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and personages without party affiliation of a plan on the reform of Party and state institutions.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Attendees were informed of the plan for deepening reform of Party and state institutions. They were also informed of a list of proposed candidates for the leading positions of state institutions to be recommended to the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), and a list of proposed candidates for the leadership of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee to be recommended to the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi -- who are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee -- attended the meeting.

Xi said the 20th CPC National Congress has made major plans on deepening reform of Party and state institutions, with clear instructions in a number of areas. These include deepening structural reform in the financial sector and improving the system in which the Party Central Committee exercises unified leadership over science and technology work, among others.

The CPC Central Committee, based on deep studies and extensive comments, drafted a plan for deepening reform of Party and state institutions. Part of the plan, after being adopted at the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, will be submitted to the annual session of the national legislature, or the NPC.

Xi said this round of reform of Party and state institutions has, overall, highlighted key sectors and fields, with sharp focus, great intensity, broad coverage, and deep impact on interests. It focuses on solving some difficult problems of public concern. It is expected to have a major impact on economic and social development.

Electing leadership of state institutions and leadership of the CPPCC National Committee is an important task at the upcoming annual sessions of the national legislature and the top political advisory body, Xi said.

The CPC Central Committee has attached great importance to the elections, he said.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee put forward the lists of proposed candidates for the leading positions of state institutions and the leadership of the CPPCC National Committee after full consideration of candidate conditions, structural requirements of all aspects and needs of work, and then submitted the lists for review at the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Xi said he hoped that non-CPC parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation would vigorously support the reform to ensure the successful completion of all tasks of the two sessions.

Leaders of non-CPC parties, the ACFIC and representatives of the personages without party affiliation voiced their support for the reform plan of Party and state institutions and the lists of proposed candidates for the leading positions of state institutions and the leadership of the CPPCC National Committee.

They also raised suggestions on issues including deepening reform of Party and state institutions and strengthening the self-improvement of non-CPC parties.

