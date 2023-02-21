20th CPC Central Committee to hold 2nd plenary session

Xinhua) 15:12, February 21, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The second plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held from Feb. 26 to 28 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)