Senior CPC official stresses promoting national rejuvenation through Chinese path to modernization

Xinhua) 08:35, February 21, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), Feb. 20, 2023. The session on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles from the 20th CPC National Congress was attended by officials who are directly managed by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee. The study session was the first of its kind. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Monday underlined the importance of advancing national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

The session on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles from the 20th CPC National Congress was attended by officials who are directly managed by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The study session was the first of its kind. Three more sessions will be held by April 2023 at the Party school.

The leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era are the fundamental reasons why major achievements have been accomplished in the past five years, and why great changes have been realized in the first decade of the new era through the combined efforts of the Party and the people, Cai said.

It is essential to understand that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has achieved a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, Cai said, urging efforts to gain a good understanding of its world view and methodology, and adhere to and make good use of its stances, viewpoints and methods.

Cai called on those attending the study session to improve their understanding of the theory of Chinese modernization, and implement strategic plans to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

He asked the officials to remain consistently alert and determined to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance.

It is vital to remain strategically clear-headed and self-confident, be prepared to deal with the worst-case scenarios, and build a fighting spirit, Cai said.

