Launch ceremony held for English edition of work on CPC history
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A launch ceremony was held Friday for the English edition of a work on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press, the English edition of the book, titled "100 Years of the Communist Party of China," is completely faithful to the original work in Chinese, with accurate and normative phrasing, said Qu Qingshan, head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, at the ceremony.
The English edition, which was translated by the institute, provides authoritative first-hand resources for the international community to learn about the evolution, new theories and practice of the CPC, as well as the character of both the Party and the Chinese people, Qu added.
The book is divided into four volumes, respectively focusing on the following topics: the CPC history in the new-democratic revolution; the socialist revolution and development; the reform, opening-up and socialist modernization; and the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.
Its original Chinese version was compiled by the institute and officially published in June 2022.
