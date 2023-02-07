Senior CPC official urges political integrity, effective performance of duty

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday urged efforts to implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and a holistic approach to national security, and to maintain political integrity earnestly and take solid steps to deliver tangible outcomes.

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a plenary session of the commission.

The CPC's full and rigorous self-governance should be advanced to a deeper level in the judicial, procuratorial and public security domains in order to foster well-disciplined personnel, according to the session.

The session called for efforts to enhance political education and professional training for officials in these domains, and to elevate their efficiency in the performance of their duties.

The session also heard a briefing on security work during the Spring Festival holiday, and made security work plans for the upcoming national "two sessions" this year.

