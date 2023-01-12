Senior government officials study Xi's speech to disciplinary agency plenum

Xinhua) 15:48, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese government officials met on Tuesday to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, to the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the State Council was presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, also secretary of the leading Party members group.

The meeting stressed exercising the Party's full and rigorous self-governance in all areas and through the whole process of the work of the government, to ensure the implementation of decisions and arrangements made by the 20th CPC National Congress.

The meeting called for closely following the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in thinking, political stance and action, as well as strengthening political oversight.

Stressing the improvement of conduct, the meeting called for strict measures to enforce the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct.

It vowed to tackle pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance, and take a hardline stance against a one-size-fits-all approach in implementing policies and excessive policy steps.

The meeting also called for deepening reforms and reducing illicit interference in micro-economic activities, to remove the breeding grounds for corruption.

It also urged efforts to better fulfill duties and shoulder responsibilities, calling for the smooth implementation of measures to stabilize the economy, employment and prices.

Senior government officials including Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the meeting.

