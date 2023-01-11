Senior CPC official stresses united front's role in national rejuvenation

Xinhua, January 11, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a conference for heads of united front work departments across China, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for giving better play to the role of the united front in rallying the people's support and pooling their strength as the country is advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a conference for heads of united front work departments across China held Tuesday in Beijing.

It is imperative to fully and faithfully implement General Secretary Xi Jinping's important thought on improving the Party's united front work in the new era, Wang said.

A correct political orientation must be maintained in the work of the united front, he noted.

Wang stressed the importance of consolidating and developing the broadest possible patriotic united front in the new era to strive for unity for realizing the objectives and tasks set at the 20th CPC National Congress.

He also called for efforts to strengthen the Party's overall leadership over the united front work.

The conference was presided over by Shi Taifeng, a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau member and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

