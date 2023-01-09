Understanding CPC's grit for rigorous self-governance through 8 metaphors

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- As the largest Marxist governing party in the world, the Communist Party of China (CPC) never lacks the grit to stay alert and tackle the challenges that a large party like it faces. The Party's endeavor for strict self-governance is one of the most prominent examples.

From keynote speeches to daily conversations by grassroots members, many easy-to-understand phrases are used by the leadership to explicate the effort and call for more. The following are eight often-used ones:

-- "Take out tigers," "swat flies," and "hunt down foxes"

The three phrases refer to the anti-corruption actions against high-ranking officials, low-ranking officials, and fugitive officials that fled overseas.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party has further given full play to the role of full and strict Party self-governance, and waged a battle against corruption on a scale unprecedented in history.

According to the latest figures by China's top anti-graft body, it announced the investigation into a total of 32 officials registered and supervised by the CPC Central Committee over the course of the year 2022.

Over the first three quarters of 2022, disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies nationwide investigated and imposed penalties on over 1.28 million officials for their violation of the discipline and laws.

-- "It takes a good blacksmith to forge good steel"

The likening of the Party with a blacksmith is a call to action to build the Party into a vibrant Marxist governing party that stays at the forefront of the times, enjoys the wholehearted support of the people, has the courage to reform itself, and is able to withstand all tests.

Guided by the gist of this metaphor, the CPC formulated and implemented the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct. It also implemented a raft of measures that enable the entire Party to maintain firm ideals and convictions, strengthen the Party's organizational system, and tighten discipline and rules.

-- "Confine power to an institutional cage"

The metaphor describes the efforts to ensure that powers are properly defined, standardized, constrained, and subject to oversight in accordance with discipline and the law.

The Party has taken the lead in improving Party and state oversight systems, promoted the establishment of the National Commission of Supervision and local supervisory commissions at all levels, and developed an oversight network. Through these efforts, the Party has strengthened checks and oversight on the exercise of power.

-- "Mental nutrients"

For CPC members, ideals and convictions are like essential nutrients, and those without them would become frail and susceptible to corruption, greed, degeneracy, and decadence.

The CPC has worked to educate and guide Party members and officials, especially leading officials, so that they can keep the roots of their convictions healthy and strong and absorb the mental nutrients they need to maintain the right line in their thinking, and ultimately preserve their political character and the backbone of their identity as communists.

-- "Pass new tests"

The phrase offers a vivid comparison of rising to challenges and passing examinations.

Exercising full and rigorous self-governance is the path the Party must take to maintain its vigor and pass new tests on the road ahead.

Now, the CPC is rallying and leading the Chinese people on a new journey to realize the Second Centenary Goal. It pledges to continue to perform well, take an entirely new look in the new era, and make new accomplishments on the new journey.

-- "A journey to which there is no end"

It is always highlighted by the Party that full and rigorous self-governance is an unceasing endeavor and that self-reform is a journey to which there is no end.

The phrase is a constant reminder for all Party members to meet the overall requirements for Party building in the new era, improve the systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance, and comprehensively advance the efforts to purify, improve, renew, and excel themselves.

