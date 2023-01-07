CPC takes steps to improve Party conduct, enforce discipline

Xinhua) 09:02, January 07, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has pointed out that "good conduct is critical to the survival of a governing party." It called for efforts to steadfastly implement the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct and see that leading officials, or the "key few," set an example for those below them.

It also pledged to continue to tackle pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance.

To ensure these requirements are observed, China's top disciplinary and supervisory agency, as well as relevant authorities at all levels, are working ceaselessly with various measures to improve Party conduct and enforce Party discipline.

MORAL DEFENSE

On Dec. 27 last year, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) released their monthly report on enforcing the Party's eight-point decision and combating undesirable work practices.

In the previous month, 13,615 officials were punished in various forms for violating the eight-point decision. Among them, 9,179 received Party disciplinary or administrative penalties.

This report is the 111th of its kind, following the CPC's eight-point rules on frugality to combat undesirable work practices in late 2012.

Ahead of the 2023 New Year and Spring Festival holidays, the top disciplinary and supervisory agency published ten typical cases of relevant violations to warn officials to stay alert.

Relevant authorities also conduct inspections, investigations, and special campaigns against such offenses.

The agency pledges to take strict steps to improve Party conduct and enforce Party discipline, address the problems of hedonism and extravagance whenever they appear, attach greater attention to dealing with pointless formalities and bureaucratism, and make such efforts a long-term practice.

LET THE PUBLIC FEEL

The CCDI and the NSC stressed implementing the Party Central Committee's major decisions and policies, solving pressing problems of concern to the people, and addressing misconduct and corruption at people's doorsteps.

In 2022, the disciplinary and supervisory authority in the city of Zhumadian, Henan Province, carried out a special campaign supervising the use of funds for elderly subsidies, ensuring the proper payment of such subsidies to the city's 210,000 senior citizens over 80 years old.

In the villages of the county of Juxian, Shandong Province, villagers can conveniently check the revenue and spending of their villages via their mobile phones thanks to an innovative measure by the county's anti-graft agency to enhance transparency and supervision.

An official from the CCDI and NSC said the agency plans to focus more on employment and business start-ups, education, medical service, pension, environment, workplace safety, and food and drug safety to tackle problems that harm the interests of the people. It will also target the officials who act as the "protective umbrellas" for organized violations.

GIVE DISCIPLINE TEETH

To ensure the proper implementation of the Party's discipline and rules, relevant authorities are giving such rules teeth to make them practically enforceable.

It also requires identifying violations in the first place and warning the officials before it gets too late.

According to the CCDI and NSC, over the first three quarters of last year, disciplinary and supervisory agencies nationwide have investigated and punished over 1.28 million officials for their violations in different forms. About 67.7 percent were criticized, and 25.2 percent received light punishment as their violations were identified and corrected early.

According to the CPC's 20th National Congress, the Party will make comprehensive efforts to tighten Party discipline. "We will urge leading officials, especially high-ranking ones, to be strict with themselves, earnestly fulfill their responsibilities, and conduct rigorous management within their jurisdictions. Regarding violations of Party discipline, every identified infraction must be strictly investigated and handled."

The CCDI and NSC will also make efforts to develop a political atmosphere of integrity within the Party, said the agency.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)