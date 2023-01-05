Senior official stresses implementing guiding principles of key Party meeting

Xinhua) 08:50, January 05, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, addresses a meeting attended by the country's publicity officials in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi has urged further study, dissemination, and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks Wednesday at a meeting attended by the country's publicity officials.

Cai called for better public communication to provide a firm ideological guarantee and a strong spiritual force for a good start to fully building a modern socialist country.

He asked for consistent efforts to enhance cohesion and forge the Party's soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, as well as to vigorously promote the social theme of boosting confidence.

Stressing drawing on the core socialist values to forge inner strength and inspire the people, Cai called for more work to meet the people's various and high-quality intellectual and cultural needs, while urging stronger leadership of the Party and further Party building on the front of public communication.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered work arrangements.

He stressed the significance of further studying, disseminating, and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Li also called for efforts to foster core socialist values, make cultural programs and industries flourish, promote publicity and theoretical work with digitalized methods, and improve the capacity for international communication.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)