Home>>
Party secretary of Jiangsu adjusted
(Xinhua) 09:37, December 29, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Wu Zhenglong will no longer serve as secretary, standing committee member and member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Jiangsu Provincial Committee and will be assigned to a new post, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yearender: CPC continues self-reform as it embarks on new journey
- CPC organizations to provide care for retired Party members during holidays
- CPC anti-graft bodies to strengthen strict discipline enforcement in major holidays
- CPC leadership meeting stresses implementing decisions, plans of key Party congress in unity
- China's top legislator stresses improvement of people's congresses
- Former senior Henan official stands trial for bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.