Party secretary of Jiangsu adjusted

Xinhua) 09:37, December 29, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Wu Zhenglong will no longer serve as secretary, standing committee member and member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Jiangsu Provincial Committee and will be assigned to a new post, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee.

