CPC anti-graft bodies to strengthen strict discipline enforcement in major holidays

Xinhua) 10:36, December 28, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies at all levels are urged to ensure strict discipline enforcement, and to snuff out discipline violations, during the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, according to a circular recently released by China's top anti-graft body.

Discipline violations including rule-breaking dining, receiving or giving money and gifts, disbursing subsidy or material benefits against the regulations, and using official vehicles for personal purposes -- which were all listed in a recent circular issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council -- will be strictly dealt with by anti-corruption agencies, read the circular by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.

It ordered efforts to promote belt-tightening in all localities, departments and entities, while cracking down on pointless formalities that increase the burden of grassroots authorities.

The circular also stressed the need to guarantee people's happiness and tranquility in the holidays, to correct inaction or arbitrary behaviors concerning issues like epidemic response, people's wellbeing, and workplace safety, as well as to better solve the most pressing difficulties of great concern to the people.

