CPC organizations to provide care for retired Party members during holidays

Xinhua) 13:28, December 28, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has issued a circular urging Party organizations at all levels to visit and provide care for retired Party members and cadres, as well as those facing difficulties during the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

The circular ordered enhanced communication with retired Party members and targeted solutions for their practical difficulties.

Party organizations should reach out to those who registered as Party members before the founding of the People's Republic of China, and special care should be given to grassroots Party members, especially those working at the frontline on urgent, tough and dangerous tasks.

Party organizations should also visit those who have been awarded national honorary titles, as well as the relatives of those who died in the line of duty, the circular said.

