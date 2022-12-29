Home>>
Party chiefs for Shandong, Shanxi adjusted
(Xinhua) 13:05, December 29, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Lin Wu has been appointed secretary, standing committee member and member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shandong Provincial Committee, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee.
Li Ganjie no longer concurrently holds the posts, and Lin no longer serves as secretary, standing committee member and member of the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee, read the decision.
Lan Fo'an has been appointed secretary of the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee, it said.
