Party chiefs for Shandong, Shanxi adjusted

Xinhua) 13:05, December 29, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Lin Wu has been appointed secretary, standing committee member and member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shandong Provincial Committee, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee.

Li Ganjie no longer concurrently holds the posts, and Lin no longer serves as secretary, standing committee member and member of the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee, read the decision.

Lan Fo'an has been appointed secretary of the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee, it said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)